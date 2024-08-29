Southwind 4-H’ers sweep state

MANHATTAN — Southwind Extension District 4-H members were named state champions at the Kansas Livestock Sweepstakes competition Aug. 17-18 at Kansas State University.

The youths came out on top of each of the four contests — Livestock Quiz Bowl, Livestock Judging, Meats Judging and Livestock Skillathon — to solidify their status as the 2024 Overall Champion Sweepstakes Team.

It’s the first time in Sweepstakes history for an individual team to win every category.

The winning 4-H’ers hailed from Allen, Bourbon, and Woodson Counties and included MaKinlee Bloesser, Hailey Shadden, Marley Sutton, Kendyl Bloesser, Emery Yoho, Alexa Ellis, Jewel Endicott, Kyser Nemecek, Tate Crystal, Reegan McDaniel, and Byron Fry.

Top individual Sweepstakes winners were Reegan McDaniel – Reserve Champion; Tate Crystal – 8th; Hailey Shadden – 11th, and Kyser Nemecek – 12th

The Livestock Quiz Bowl began with a qualifying exam. The Southwind #3 team, (Crystal, Nemecek, McDaniel, Fry) won four matches to claim the title of Champion Overall Quiz Bowl Team. The Southwind #1 (Sutton, Shadden, Yoho, K. Bloesser) placed 6th.

In the Livestock Judging contest, Southwind #3 (McDaniel, Crystal, Yoho, Nemecek) dominated, winning 1st in Sheep, 1st in Cattle, 4th in Hogs, 1st in Reasons, and earning the title of Champion Team Overall for the second consecutive year. The team is now qualified to compete at the American Royal this fall. Individual highlights include:

Reegan McDaniel – 5th in Reasons, 5th in Cattle, 3rd in Swine, 5th Overall; Kyser Nemecek – 4th in Reasons, 2nd in Sheep, 8th Overall; Tate Crystal – 8th in Reasons, 4th in Sheep, 9th Overall; Emery Yoho – 7th in Cattle

The Meats Judging contest involved identifying 30 retail cuts, six placings classes, and three sets of reasons. Southwind #3 (Sutton, Fry, Shadden, Crystal) was named the Champion Meats Judging Team, with a standout performance in Retail Identification (1st), 5th in Placings and 6th in Reasons. 59 Senior Individuals and 13 teams competed in the contest. Southwind #1 (K. Bloesser, McDaniel, M. Bloesser, Nemecek) were 4th in Placings, 7th in Reasons, 3rd in Retail ID and 4th Team Overall. Southwind #2 (Yoho, Ellis, Endicott) were 10th in Reasons, 9th in Retail ID, 9th Team Overall. Individual accomplishments for the Southwind squad include:

Marley Sutton – 2nd in Retail ID, 3rd Individual Overall; Hailey Shadden – 4th in Retail ID

In the Livestock Skillathon, 4-H members rotated individually through stations that addressed six areas of animal science. Those included feedstuffs, breed identification, equipment identification, meat identification, wool evaluation and a written test. There was also a team component where members worked together on evaluating quality assurance protocols, and demonstrating proper cattle breeding techniques. Out of 29 teams and 154 individuals, Southwind #3 (Crystal, McDaniel, Nemecek, Shadden) once again emerged as the Champion Team Overall, excelling in both the Exam and Practicum components. Southwind #1 also performed well, securing a place among the top teams. Individual Skillathon results include:

Reegan McDaniel – 1st in Exam, 1st in Practicum, High Individual Overall; Tate Crystal – 4th in Exam, 3rd in Practicum, 3rd Overall; Emery Yoho – 2nd in Exam, 9th Overall; Hailey Shadden – 6th in Exam, 7th in Practicum, 7th Overall

“THIS HISTORIC sweep is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and teamwork of the Southwind 4-H members, who pushed each other to “Make the Best Better,” said Carla Nemecek, Eastern Regional Director of K-State Research & Extension. “We appreciate the help from parents, supporters, coaches and past team members for their continued support and guidance.”