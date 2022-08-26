Southwind 4-H’ers win 2 state championships

4-H members from the Southwind Extension District excelled at the annual Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes event on August 20-21 in Kansas State University’s Weber Hall. Participants from the Southwind Extension District were Leah Mueller, Emery Yoho, Byron Fry, Kristy Beene, Carly Dreher, Tate Crystal, Kyser Nemecek, Aidan Yoho, Haleigh O’Brien, Gwen Fry and Brady Hurt.

4-H members gained new knowledge and worked on livestock skills in order to be competitive in the Sweepstakes event which consisted of blending scores in four contests. Southwind Extension District completed the weekend by being named the 2022 Champion and Sixth Overall Kansas State 4-H Sweepstakes Teams. Top 10 individual Sweepstakes winners for Southwind were Aidan Yoho, third, and Tate Crystal 10th, after excelling in all contests.

The Livestock Quiz Bowl started with a qualifying exam. The 12 teams with the highest average scores advanced to the quiz bowl competition. Southwind #2 (A. Yoho, Crystal, Dreher, Nemecek) was seated second after the test and was later named the Reserve Champion Quiz Bowl Team. Southwind #1 (O’Brien, E. Yoho, G. Fry, Mueller) earned third best team.