 | Fri, Mar 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Speaker delivers message of hope for area students

Former BMX racer and motivational speaker Tony Hoffman talked to area middle and high school students about his journey through addiction and prison. It's important to have difficult conversations and be vulnerable, he told them.

By

Local News

March 22, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Tony Hoffman, a former BMX racer and motivational speaker, shared his story of overcoming drug addiction and prison to area middle and high school students Thursday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Tony Hoffman had a lot of questions as a child. His search for answers would lead him down a difficult path, from drug addiction to armed robbery to prison and, ultimately, toward redemption. After a successful career as a BMX racer and trainer, he’s now one of the world’s top motivational speakers. 

Hoffman spoke to area middle and high school students on Thursday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. 

“I feel like I’ve come to know some of the answers to those questions, and these are questions most kids are internalizing themselves about how to manage experiences,” Hoffman said. “When we realize we’re not alone, that in itself is soothing.”

Related
January 10, 2024
February 21, 2019
February 15, 2019
August 23, 2013
Most Popular