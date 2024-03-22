Speaker delivers message of hope for area students

Tony Hoffman had a lot of questions as a child. His search for answers would lead him down a difficult path, from drug addiction to armed robbery to prison and, ultimately, toward redemption. After a successful career as a BMX racer and trainer, he’s now one of the world’s top motivational speakers.

Hoffman spoke to area middle and high school students on Thursday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

“I feel like I’ve come to know some of the answers to those questions, and these are questions most kids are internalizing themselves about how to manage experiences,” Hoffman said. “When we realize we’re not alone, that in itself is soothing.”