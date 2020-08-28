Menu Search Log in

Standing at the crossroads

"Crossroads: Change in Rural America" — a special Smithsonian exhibit — is opening today at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 11.

August 28, 2020 - 2:55 PM

Iola Chamber of Commerce intern Lindsay Myers presses a button connected to one of the interactive displays featured in the Smithsonian’s “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” exhibit, which opens today at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Opening today at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, the special Smithsonian exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” challenges viewers to critically engage nearly all their senses.

Drop by anytime from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and prepare to think deeply about the question: What does “rural” mean?

This is both the first and overarching inquiry that guides one’s journey through more than a dozen different displays, each with its own interactive media, questions, concepts and more.

