Standing at the crossroads

Opening today at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, the special Smithsonian exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” challenges viewers to critically engage nearly all their senses.
Drop by anytime from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and prepare to think deeply about the question: What does “rural” mean?
This is both the first and overarching inquiry that guides one’s journey through more than a dozen different displays, each with its own interactive media, questions, concepts and more.
