State Fair closure won’t hit local plans

The closing of this year’s Kansas State Fair — at least the public parts — will have no effect on the upcoming Allen County Fair.
In fact, this year’s renditions of the county and state fairs should be comparable in significant ways.
The Allen County Fair, which kicks off this weekend at Iola’s Riverside Park, will revolve exclusively around 4-H members and their entries.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives