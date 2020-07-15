Menu Search Log in

State Fair closure won't hit local plans

The Allen County Fair will kick off this weekend in Iola. Organizers said the Kansas State Fair's announced closing will not further affect their already abbreviated schedule.

July 15, 2020

The closing of this year’s Kansas State Fair — at least the public parts — will have no effect on the upcoming Allen County Fair.

In fact, this year’s renditions of the county and state fairs should be comparable in significant ways.

The Allen County Fair, which kicks off this weekend at Iola’s Riverside Park, will revolve exclusively around 4-H members and their entries.

