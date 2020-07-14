Still more questions than answers for 258

HUMBOLDT — At this stage, Superintendent Kay Lewis suggested there are more questions than answers regarding what the fall term will look like in USD 258.

However, a number of meetings and plans are coming together in order to solidify how things will proceed in Humboldt and elsewhere across the state.

This week, for instance, Lewis and others will be meeting with the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department to “try to get us all on the same page,” and to create a blueprint “if incidences [of COVID-19] happen.”