Still more questions than answers for 258

Humboldt school board members were eager for answers regarding the opening of campuses for the 2020-21 school year. Much remains up in the air, however.

July 14, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Humboldt High School building trades instructor Scott Murrow shows board members Tony Works and Josh Wrestler features of the new house completed by himself and the building trades class at 512 Osage in Humboldt. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — At this stage, Superintendent Kay Lewis suggested there are more questions than answers regarding what the fall term will look like in USD 258.

However, a number of meetings and plans are coming together in order to solidify how things will proceed in Humboldt and elsewhere across the state.

This week, for instance, Lewis and others will be meeting with the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department to “try to get us all on the same page,” and to create a blueprint “if incidences [of COVID-19] happen.”

