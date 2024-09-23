Saturday’s Moran Day theme of the festival was “Stronger Together” and included a variety of events throughout the day, including a petting zoo, vendors, food trucks, cornhole tournament, free bean feed, pony pull, and a live concert.

Moran United Methodist Church members went with a construction theme for their float. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Leading the parade was a train of flags pulled by a member of the American Legion Jones Hardy Post No. 385 of Moran. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Marmaton Valley cheerleaders lead the Marmaton Valley Marching Wildcats band. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Midpoint Baptist Church members walk alongside their float during Saturday’s parade. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register 4 photos