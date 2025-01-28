Student concerns lead to repairs after vandalism

Sometimes, little things make a big difference. An effort to learn how students feel about their schools resulted in repairs to a bathroom at Iola High School.

Max Andersen and Kaysin Crusinbery, IHS seniors who work as interns for Thrive Allen County, gave USD 257 school board members an update on a recent Community Conversation with students at IHS.

The top two complaints regarded vandalism at a men’s restroom at IHS and vaping within the school.

Andersen and Crusinbery meet with IHS Principal Scott Carson and Maintenance Director Aaron Cole to discuss the issues. The problem with the men’s restroom had been caused by vandalism, they learned, when a student or students damaged the metal wall of a stall, leaving the toilet area exposed. The stall has since been repaired.

Superintendent Stacey Fager said he appreciated how the students approached the problem. Vandalism and damage sometimes get overlooked because of other, more pressing repairs.

“There are things you may notice but you just kind of live with it,” Fager said. “Kudos for meeting with the administrators and looking at issues around the school.”

Vaping is a more difficult problem to solve, the interns acknowledged.

“We understand vaping in schools is complicated and doesn’t have a simple solution,” Crusinbery said.

Carson told the students about efforts undertaken by the district to curb vaping. The district installed new vape detectors over the summer and administrators believe it has reduced vaping. There’s also been discussion about setting up a hall monitor program.

The interns learned how students feel about positive aspects at the school, as well. Students appreciate how school clubs and organizations give back to the community through their programs and volunteer efforts. They also said students feel supported by faculty and staff, and enjoy the “small-town feel” of their schools and community.

The interns had similar conversations with students at schools in Moran and Humboldt, and plan to have a conversation at Allen Community College in the near future. Mandy Moyer, who was named director of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center at Monday’s meeting, addresses the school board. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Bowlus report

Mandy Moyer was hired as new director for the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, effective Monday. Moyer has spent the past six years as assistant projects and marketing coordinator as well as finance director. The Register will have more information about Moyer and her new role in Thursday’s edition.

Moyer gave a report on a conference she attended in October in Colorado. She attended sessions about websites, marketing and executive leadership.

The district also hired Andrew Drury to serve as a custodian at the Bowlus.