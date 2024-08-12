Survey begins in Allen and Anderson counties

Beginning this week, Allen County residents can expect surveyors along 3.3 miles of U.S. Highway 169 between Carlyle and Colony.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) began a survey Monday to gather information for proposed improvements to passing lanes. The survey starts south of West Virginia Road in Allen County and continues north to SW 300 Road in Anderson County.

“This will act as a preliminary engineering step,” said KDOT Public Information Officer Priscilla Petersen.

KDOT is notifying landowners in the area of the survey.

“This includes speaking with them about the effects the project may have on their property,” Petersen explained.

In addition, there will be survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the corridor. Drivers should use caution and watch for surveyors when traveling in the area of the survey.

Petersen noted the survey is expected to be finished by Oct. 4, weather permitting.