Symbols of honor

Events recognize area veterans.

By

Local News

November 11, 2024 - 1:21 PM

Baseball players John Dobkowski, left, and Kyren Waggoner help Maggie Barnett decorate veterans’ graves. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College students gathered at Highland Cemetery Sunday afternoon to place flags on gravestones of veterans. Veterans and their loved ones also were honored with a Mess Call dinner Friday at the John Silas Bass North Community Building. Veterans gathered to enjoy an evening of camaraderie and appreciation, with entertainment provided by the Iola High School jazz band. 

Allen Community College students and Cub Scouts gathered at Highland Cemetery Sunday afternoon to place flags on gravestones of veterans. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Maggie Barnett talks to Allen students and Cub Scouts at Highland Cemetery. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Allen softball player Kaylee Spreer decorates veterans’ graves. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Clockwise from left are Richard Sutterby, Sharon Sutterby, Ginny Hawk, Bob Hawk, Jared Froggatte, Wendy Froggatte and Lonnie Henkle.Courtesy photo
