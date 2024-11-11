Symbols of honor

Allen Community College students gathered at Highland Cemetery Sunday afternoon to place flags on gravestones of veterans. Veterans and their loved ones also were honored with a Mess Call dinner Friday at the John Silas Bass North Community Building. Veterans gathered to enjoy an evening of camaraderie and appreciation, with entertainment provided by the Iola High School jazz band.

Allen Community College students and Cub Scouts gathered at Highland Cemetery Sunday afternoon to place flags on gravestones of veterans. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Maggie Barnett talks to Allen students and Cub Scouts at Highland Cemetery. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Allen softball player Kaylee Spreer decorates veterans’ graves. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 3 photos