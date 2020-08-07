Menu Search Log in

Symes holds lead as mail-in tally ends

No additional mail-in ballots were delivered to change the vote tally in the Allen County Commission race. Incumbent Bruce Symes holds a nine-vote lead over challenger John Brocker, with 49 provisional ballots to be considered.

By

Local News

August 7, 2020 - 3:44 PM

Allen County Commissioner Bruce Symes still holds a nine-vote lead over challenger John Brocker in their primary election race.

Brocker is vying for Symes’ seat on the County Commission. Both are Republicans.

The winner is a virtual cinch to take the seat because no Democrat filed for the November general election.

