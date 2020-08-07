Symes holds lead as mail-in tally ends

Allen County Commissioner Bruce Symes still holds a nine-vote lead over challenger John Brocker in their primary election race.
Brocker is vying for Symes’ seat on the County Commission. Both are Republicans.
The winner is a virtual cinch to take the seat because no Democrat filed for the November general election.
