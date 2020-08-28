Menu Search Log in

Tech center’s reach keeps growing

The Regional Rural Tech Center has reopened its doors for the fall 2020 semester, with even more classes for students to pursue skills in construction, welding, wind energy technology and now nursing. A new Internet cafe allows online learning as part of the new health occupations programs.

August 28, 2020 - 3:03 PM

Iola High School seniors, from left, Taylor Boren, Kelsie Finley and Kamri Hall familiarize themselves with an online phlebotomy class offered through Neosho County Community College as part of the new Health Occupations program at the Rural Regional Technology Center in LaHarpe. Photo by Vickie Moss

LAHARPE — Three Iola seniors spread out with their laptops at the new internet cafe at the Rural Regional Technology Center Thursday morning.

They delved into an online class on phlebotomy, the process of drawing blood. The class is offered through Neosho County Community College as part of the tech center’s new Health Occupations program. 

“This is a little more challenging” than a regular classroom setting, Kelsie Finley said. “But I enjoy a challenge, and it’s giving me a head start in my nursing classes. I want to be a trauma nurse.”

