Tech center’s reach keeps growing

LAHARPE — Three Iola seniors spread out with their laptops at the new internet cafe at the Rural Regional Technology Center Thursday morning.
They delved into an online class on phlebotomy, the process of drawing blood. The class is offered through Neosho County Community College as part of the tech center’s new Health Occupations program.
“This is a little more challenging” than a regular classroom setting, Kelsie Finley said. “But I enjoy a challenge, and it’s giving me a head start in my nursing classes. I want to be a trauma nurse.”
