the Bible, brought to life

Humboldt celebrates its 64th Biblesta festival on Saturday with gospel music, children’s activities, a bean feed and the renowned parade, featuring Biblical stories.
The one-of-its-kind celebration features a parade depicting scenes taken directly from Scripture.
Pastor Otis Crawford gives the invocation at Biblesta before the parade.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jonah and the Whale.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Logan Pals 4-H Club of Humboldt says “Let he without sin cast the first stone.”
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jesus takes on the moneychangers, courtesy of the First Baptist Church, Humboldt.
Photo by Vickie Moss
The St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Humboldt brings in the sheaves.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Joseph Goforth, Humboldt, depicts Jesus carrying his cross, one of the signature pieces of each year’s Biblesta parade.
Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register