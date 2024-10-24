The candy man can

No tricks, just treats. Each child will get the items pictured above when they stop by Scott Moore’s house on Halloween. Courtesy photo

That’s what can be expected at Scott Moore’s house this Halloween. Since 2012, Moore’s house has been a favorite stop for trick-or-treaters in Iola. And with the whopping amount of goodies that each kid walks away with, that’s no surprise.

“This year, I have 11,000 items to pass out,” he said. Each child gets around 21 items ranging from a giant chocolate bar, pop tarts, several fun size candy bars, popcorn, soda, and more.

Kids and their parents flock to Moore’s yard each year where tents are set up with all the various treats. “Last year we had four tents, but we had to get bigger this year and do five,” he said. In addition to the candy, kids and adults alike can enjoy some grilled sausages, hot dogs, and sodas. Moore will also cook up a 40- to 50-pound batch of his homemade chili for all to enjoy.

Moore works with third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade boys each Wednesday at Harvest Baptist Church.

“I started doing that in 2012 and building relationships with these kids,” he said. “Halloween was coming up that year and I wanted to try something a little different.”

He invited the church youth to stop by his house for treats and the idea for the annual event was born. “The kids were excited and ready to come back the next year,” he said.

The event has steadily increased in size since its inception.

“The first year, I gave out about 50 big candy bars and some pop,” said Moore. “The next year, I bumped it up. And bumped it up each year after.” This year he expects to give out candy and food to more than 500 youths and 350 adults.

“We actually ran out of food last year,” he said. “We made about 600 bratwursts and hot dogs, as well as chili.”

IT’S A GROUP effort to pull off the night of fun. Moore has received help from Bruce Symes, Jared and Molly Larkey, the Prather family, David and Averie Williams, Ari Ramirez, Madelyn Ashworth, Madeleine Wanker, Bethany Miller, Ron Holman, Tony and Kara Godfrey, David Shelby, and Larry Walsh. Some of these volunteers even show up the day before to begin setting up the tents and items.

Those helping during the event usually dress in costume, in line with whatever the theme is that year. “Last year, the theme was Barbie and they convinced me to dress up as Ken,” laughed Moore. The year before that was Avengers and this year will be themed Toy Story, with Moore dressing as cowboy Woody.

“I do it to see the smiles,” Moore said. “The look on their faces is worth it. It encourages me to do more. We have a great community here and this is a way to reach out to the whole family.”

It’s not unusual, said Moore, to have 30 or 40 people gathered in his yard Halloween evening. “It’s a way for people to come together,” he added.

Amazingly, Moore doesn’t raise funds for the annual event — it’s all out-of-pocket. He begins putting money back each November to ensure he can make Halloween even bigger and better the next year.