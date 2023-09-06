 | Wed, Sep 06, 2023
The Mat opens its doors

Mother-son duo of Jennifer Chester and Blake Boone have taken over the laundromat at 116 E. Jackson. Called The Mat, big changes are in store.

Local News

September 6, 2023 - 3:34 PM

Jennifer Chester, left, takes a quick break for a photo with son Blake Boone. The mother-son duo are the new owners of The Mat, formerly Iola Soap and Suds, at 116 E. Jackson Ave., Iola. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

There’s little idle time for Blake Boone these days. The Colony resident has teamed up with his mother, Jennifer Chester, as the new owners of The Mat, formerly Iola Soap and Suds, at 116 E. Jackson Ave., Iola.

It came about as many transactions do — a bit by accident. Former owner Donald Leapheart was working with Jennifer Chester, a real estate agent with Crown Realty, to sell his home. “I mentioned I was interested in selling the laundromat, too,” Leapheart told the Register. “And Jennifer said, ‘Hold on, let me talk with my son about that.’”

Boone, who recently joined his mother at Crown Realty as well, got the call from his mother. In addition to the new career in real estate, would he be interested in owning a laundromat as well? The answer was obvious to Boone. Why not? 

