The right stuff

Friday’s Allen County Fair activities included the bucket calf show and the dairy cow show with judge Nathaniel McGee. Among the winners, Kason Botts won the purple ribbon in both Dairy Cattle Showmanship, age 10-13, and Dairy Cattle, 4 years and older, and sibling Kylar Botts won the purple ribbon in Dairy Cattle Showmanship, age 7-9.. Sutton Wimsett took home the purple ribbon for Champion Junior Bucket Calf. Kylee Rescoe took home the Champion Intermediate Bucket Calf purple ribbon during Friday morning’s 4-H Bucket Calf Show.



Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register siblings Kason, left, and Kylar Botts pose for a photo with their ribbons and judge Nathaniel McGee. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register 3 photos