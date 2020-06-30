They’re there on your worst days

With Independence Day approaching, the crew at the Iola Fire Department will have their hands extra full with the likelihood of holiday-related mishaps as well as tinderbox-conditions due to a lack of rain.
To them, it’s just another challenging but rewarding week on the job.
The department covers a fairly large area including the City of Iola and 5 miles of the surrounding rural county, as well as providing assistance to the neighboring counties.
