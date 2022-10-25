 | Tue, Oct 25, 2022
Three arrested after marijuana bust

October 25, 2022 - 4:13 PM

On Oct. 16, deputies with the Allen County Sheriff Office conducted a search warrant for illegal narcotics in the 400 block of South Second in Iola.

During the search, deputies located several items associated with illegal drugs to include over 2 lbs. of marijuana.

Deputies arrested Jacob Keene, 30, Iola, and Sharon Lindsey, 33, Iola, each on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia; and James Lindsey, 56, Iola, on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

