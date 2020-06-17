Menu Search Log in

Thrive tapped to oversee grant funds

Thrive Allen County will administer $132,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds from the state. The grants will go to businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thrive Allen County Chief Executive Officer Lisse Regehr and Allen County Commissioner Jerry Daniels look over details for administering the CDBG-CV grant recently awarded to the county. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

After being awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Kansas Department of Commerce for $132,000, commissioners selected Thrive Allen County to be the grant’s administrator.

The selection came during a public hearing wherein commissioners considered bids from Thrive, Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission and others. Thrive offered to administer the grant at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

“I would prefer to pick a local entity,” said Commissioner Jerry Daniels, and the sentiment seemed unanimous among the entire commission.

