Thrive tapped to oversee grant funds

After being awarded a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the Kansas Department of Commerce for $132,000, commissioners selected Thrive Allen County to be the grant’s administrator.

The selection came during a public hearing wherein commissioners considered bids from Thrive, Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission and others. Thrive offered to administer the grant at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

“I would prefer to pick a local entity,” said Commissioner Jerry Daniels, and the sentiment seemed unanimous among the entire commission.