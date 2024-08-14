Thursday is ‘City Hall Selfie Day’

Daren Kellerman, undersheriff with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, spoke with county commissioners Tuesday morning about several items, including the recent success of National Night Out.

Held at Allen Community College, the event connected 200 student athletes, law enforcement, and community members. The program encourages communities to build positive relationships with local law enforcement officers.

Officers with the Iola Police department and Allen County Sheriff’s Office were in attendance, as well as members of the Rotary and Kiwanis clubs.

“It has been something that we’ve wanted to participate in for several years, but we did not have any community partners,” Kellerman noted about the event. “It’s a great opportunity for law enforcement and the public to get together under positive circumstances.”

Commissioner David Lee commented that he believes the community misses out on a great opportunity at the college.

“We’ve got kids out there and they can bring a lot of wealth to our homes,” he said, while thanking Kellerman for his participation.

Kellerman noted Thursday is the ninth annual City Hall Selfie Day. The day was originally started for municipal governments and their employees, but quickly expanded to include all government employees, elected officials, members of the media, and community members.

“City Hall Selfie Day is all about government pride,” Kellerman said. “The commission has stated many times how the employees are the most valued asset of the county. This helps recognize that.”

He added employees are encouraged to take selfies and post them to their social media. Some suggestions include taking a picture of themselves, with a group, or community member in front of a local government building.

Kellerman also discussed the use of the county’s social media. “Four and half years ago, Commissioner Jerry Daniels took a chance with a cell phone and started broadcasting the commission meetings to promote transparency and the actions of our government,” he said. “And that’s all we have done, is just broadcast these meetings.”

Kellerman believes, in the best interest of communication with the public, the county should look at expanding the usage of its social media page to promote more of what they are doing.

“Right now, the page has only 750 followers. It should be 1,500 to 3,000,” he said.

Kellerman also requested the county support Farm City Days. Kellerman is a member of the F-C Days committee. The event is Oct. 18-19 with the theme “Once Upon A Time.” Activities include a car show, craft and food vendors, live music and activities for kids.

“There will be no carnival, due to cost and availability,” he noted. “It’s always a possibility in the future, but not this year.”

Commissioners unanimously agreed to show support for the event with a $1,500 donation and granting usage of the courthouse lawn for the week surrounding the date of the event.