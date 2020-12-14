Toland appointed lieutenant governor

Iolan David Toland, who has served as Kansas secretary of commerce for the past two years, has been tapped to become the state’s next lieutenant governor.
Gov. Laura Kelly today announced her intention to appoint Toland after Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers vacates the position in January.
“Replacing Lynn Rogers is no small task, but of all the candidates I considered, David is ready to hit the ground running in his new role,” Kelly said in a news release. “I have been impressed throughout his tenure as Commerce Secretary by his enthusiasm, energy, and commitment to economic development and business recruitment. I look forward to our continued partnership as he takes on his new responsibilities in the Lieutenant Governor’s office.”
The Lieutenant Governor vacancy was initiated by Kelly’s decision to appoint Rogers to become the Kansas State Treasurer. Secretary Toland will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor in January. He will continue to serve as Commerce Secretary while taking on the duties of the Lieutenant Governor.
“David and I have worked closely over the past two years on our shared initiative to lead the Office of Rural Prosperity,” Rogers said. “I am impressed by his work ethic and his commitment to improving the lives of Kansans statewide. I know he will make an excellent lieutenant governor and that he will smoothly transition into the new role.”
The lieutenant governor works with state commissions and on issues most important to the governor. In the event that the governor cannot perform his or her duties, the lieutenant governor takes on the role of the governor. The office of the lieutenant governor is on the ballot at the invitation of the governor and serves four years, elected during midterm years.