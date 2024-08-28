Townsfolk: Gas is pretty great

GAS — Even when pressed, the townsfolk of Gas found little to complain about nor was their wishlist long.

They are there because they like small-town, countryesque living where the amenities of a larger city are just a short drive away.

At least that was the takeaway from the half-dozen at Tuesday night’s Community Conversation hosted by Thrive Allen County.

Lisse Regher, CEO and president of Thrive, was not surprised.

“It was pretty much the same with you all last year,” she said, play-acting as if she were frustrated. “If every community was like this, we wouldn’t need to have these conversations.”

The purpose of the annual gatherings is to see how Thrive staff can help Allen County communities tackle problems. Over the 15-plus years of the conversations, Thrive has helped secure storm shelters, storm sirens, better access to WiFi, sidewalks, grants for renovations to community centers and more.

This is not to say that Gas is some kind of utopia, but perhaps that Tuesday’s crowd is not prone to complaining.

Larry and Shirley Robertson busy themselves with their garden and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It just doesn’t get much better, in their opinion.

Plus, Larry added, “We have rules and regulations, but not as stringent as Iola’s.” Gas residents are allowed to drive ATVs on city streets and raise chickens, the latter of which has been a perennial issue raised before Iola council members.

Larry also noted that in the last year four houses have been built in town, affirming the town’s desirability.

At 2023’s gathering, the top three concerns were a lack of housing, cluttered yards and spotty WiFi.

Larry, who’s been “practicing retirement for the last 17 years” from his masonry business has lived in Gas all of his life; Shirley, the 60-plus years of their marriage.

Jerald Folk has lived in Gas since 1972. “It’s always been a nice place to live,” he said. “We’ve had our problems. Still do.”

Ana Mitchell, a fourth-grade teacher at Iola Elementary School, has lived in Gas for five years.

Pempho Moyo moved to Gas this summer when she became a coordinator for policy at Thrive.