Tony Leavitt

For the past 50 years, a staple of Tony Leavitt’s autumns has been deer hunting, setting up camp in a sequestered tree stand in the pre-dawn hours. “I’ve never been afraid of just walking out there,” he said.

But the Iolan admitted he may have to talk himself into entering a secluded area by himself this year.

“I’ve probably had to have a little bit of a therapy session with myself,” he chuckled, “to convince myself there’s nothing out there.”