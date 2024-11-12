Transition: New sheriff outlines plan

Anthony Maness, Allen County Sheriff-elect, spoke with commissioners Tuesday morning about transitioning into his newly elected role.

Following the election, Maness said he received an email from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center inviting him to “the new sheriff’s school,” he said. The training takes place over the first two weeks of December.

Maness said he plans to work with Sheriff Bryan Murphy on the logistics for that training, as well as talk about the transition into office.

“Any court cases or events coming up that I need to be aware of,” he said. “I just want to make sure I’m up to speed on operational plans.”

Maness noted he already has employee meetings scheduled. Commissioner Jerry Daniels advised Maness that he is welcome to use the commissioners’ office for those meetings until he is settled into the sheriff’s office.

“I’m going to invite the sheriff’s office employees over for a meeting on two different days because it’s my understanding they’re not allowed to discuss the transition on-duty,” said Maness. “I want to give them that opportunity to connect with me. It’s not mandatory, but I know that during times of change there are always questions.”

As for the role of undersheriff, Maness said he is breaking with tradition on how he will fill the position.

“Traditionally, the sheriff finds and picks their person,” he said. “I’ve seen that work out really well at times, and other times I’ve seen it not work out so well.”

Maness said he plans on having a couple of people help him in the selection process instead of doing it alone. He added that neither of the individuals who are helping have any connection with the sheriff’s office.

“Since I’ve worked in the office before, I wanted to make sure I did everything I could to counter any bias,” he said.

The position of undersheriff is not only open to sheriff’s office employees. According to Maness, it will be open to any individual who believes they can serve the citizens of Allen County in the role.

“That’s ultimately the goal,” he said. “That we find somebody who has the right heart and mind for this.”

The two main objectives are to take care of the citizens of Allen County and take care of the employees of the sheriff’s office, Maness said.

County Counsel Bob Johnson expressed curiosity about the transition process.

“We’re seeing on the news about Trump and Biden’s transition. Are you and Sheriff Murphy going to be able to figure the transition out?” he asked.