Two injured in early morning crash

Wet, cold conditions created havoc on Allen County roads early Wednesday when a thin layer of moisture turned into ice on several local bridges and overpasses.

Emergency crews surveyed the damage of a two-vehicle accident at the U.S. 169 overpass crossing U.S. 54 on the east edge of Iola. Deputies said a line of cars crossing the overpass began sliding, with the first vehicle leaving the roadway and traveling down the embankment on the east side of the road.

The second vehicle in the line, however, was unable to avoid an oncoming car coming from the opposite direction, and the vehicles collided head-on. Both drivers were transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Deputies were summoned earlier in the morning to another crash spanning Elm Creek on old 169 south of Iola. That driver was unhurt. The names of the drivers have not yet been released.

