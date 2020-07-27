Unusual auction wraps up Fair Week

The 127th annual Allen County Fair proved one final time how unique this year has been, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual livestock auction wrapped up the 2020 Fair, with only a fraction of the animals — all lambs and goats — available for purchase.
That was because the cattle and hogs that normally would have gone to the highest bidder already had been sold prior to Sunday.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives