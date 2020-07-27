Menu Search Log in

Unusual auction wraps up Fair Week

Even though many of the animals — the beef and swine — had already sold, 4-H members still brought home a pretty penny Sunday at the Premium Livestock Auction at the Allen County Fair. The sale was the concluding event for perhaps the most unusual year in Allen County Fair history.

By

Local News

July 27, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Shelby Sprague shows off her reserve champion second-year bucket calf during the Allen County Fair Premium Livestock Auction Sunday night at the fairgrounds. She earned a premium of $2,000. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The 127th annual Allen County Fair proved one final time how unique this year has been, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual livestock auction wrapped up the 2020 Fair, with only a fraction of the animals — all lambs and goats — available for purchase.

That was because the cattle and hogs that normally would have gone to the highest bidder already had been sold prior to Sunday.

Related
July 23, 2020
July 20, 2020
July 15, 2020
June 8, 2020
Trending