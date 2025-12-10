Vespers concert set for Sunday

The Christmas spirit comes alive Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock with the Iola Community Vespers program.

It’s the 70th year for the program, where local musicians’ talents showcase a medley of religious and secular Christmas songs.

Connor Powe plays the piano for the upcoming Iola Christmas Vespers program while Jan Kershner turns the music’s pages for him. Donna Bauer, left, and Mary Ann Magnuson-Patterson rehearse a song for the upcoming Iola Christmas vespers concert. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register Richard Knewtson, from left, Glen Cunningham and Don Bauer sing tenor for the Iola Christmas vespers choir. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register 3 photos

Special touches include Joe Cunningham on the violin, Heather Mentzer on flute, Connor Powe on the piano and two handbell choirs.

Steering the ship is Jan Knewtson, director, organist Kathleen McCollam and pianist Jan Kershner.

The performance includes a reading of “The Night Before Christmas,” during the intermission.

Vespers is at Wesley United Methodist Church, 201 E. Madison.