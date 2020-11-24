Menu Search Log in

Veterans group gives thanks

G&W Foods, Iola Police Department and LaHarpe Telephone Lee receive plaques.

VFW officers presented a plaque to G&W Foods for appreciation of the grocery’s support. From left, Doug Northcutt, VFW post commander; Don Gay, quartermaster, Daniel Gile, G&W store manager, Kim Swearingen, VFW junior vice, and Teresa Yetzbacher, service officer. Photo by Richard Luken/Iola Register

The Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3624 in LaHarpe has gained a reputation for helping out in the community through various projects each year.

This time, it was the VFW’s turn to say thanks to local groups and businesses for their support. The VFW officers presented a plaque to G&W Foods of Iola for appreciation of the grocery’s support as well the Iola Police Department and LaHarpe Telephone

Harry and Joyce Lee of LaHarpe Telephone with their plaque from the local VFW chapter
Jared Froggatte, a detective with the Iola Police Department, accepts an award on behalf of the department from the VFW.
