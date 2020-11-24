Veterans group gives thanks

The Willis J. Ross Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3624 in LaHarpe has gained a reputation for helping out in the community through various projects each year.

This time, it was the VFW’s turn to say thanks to local groups and businesses for their support. The VFW officers presented a plaque to G&W Foods of Iola for appreciation of the grocery’s support as well the Iola Police Department and LaHarpe Telephone

Harry and Joyce Lee of LaHarpe Telephone with their plaque from the local VFW chapter