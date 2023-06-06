Victim advocates for cameras in ambulances

The victim in a reported sexual assault case told county commissioners she supports putting cameras in ambulances.

Katy Vanatta told Allen County commissioners on Tuesday morning she was the victim in a reported criminal case. According to district court records and her own words, she was given medication that rendered her unconscious and was assaulted while being transported during a medical emergency in December 2022.

“No one should ever have to worry about being violated or assaulted when unconscious, especially by medical personnel,” Vanatta said.