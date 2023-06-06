 | Tue, Jun 06, 2023
Victim advocates for cameras in ambulances

The victim in a reported sexual assault case told the Allen County Commission she supported a proposal to put cameras in ambulances. A paramedic is accused of giving the victim medication and then assaulting her while she was unconscious.

June 6, 2023 - 1:51 PM

The victim in a reported sexual assault case told county commissioners she supports putting cameras in ambulances.

Katy Vanatta told Allen County commissioners on Tuesday morning she was the victim in a reported criminal case. According to district court records and her own words, she was given medication that rendered her unconscious and was assaulted while being transported during a medical emergency in December 2022.

“No one should ever have to worry about being violated or assaulted when unconscious, especially by medical personnel,” Vanatta said. 

