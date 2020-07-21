Menu Search Log in

Weatherbie offers ‘common sense’ in county bid

Allen County farmer Gene Weatherbie hopes to boost the county's infrastructure — especially roads — if he's elected to the Allen County Commission. He is one of three candidates up for election in the Aug. 4 primary.

By

Local News

July 21, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Gene Weatherbie

Gene Weatherbie fully admits he’s not well acquainted with the ins and outs of parliamentary procedure, open meetings records and other intricacies associated with being a county commissioner.

“It’s all new to me,” he said.

Still, that has not dissuaded Weatherbie, who owns a farm north of LaHarpe, from seeking a seat on the Allen County Commission.

