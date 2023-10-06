 | Fri, Oct 06, 2023
Wells eyes return to Iola City Council

Jon Wells, who served previously as mayor and city councilman, is eyeing a return to the Iola City Council. The only other Ward 1 candidate on the ballot, Paul Porter, told the Register he no longer is pursuing the seat and has endorsed Wells.

October 6, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Former Iola mayor and councilman Jon Wells is seeking to return to the Iola City Council. He is on the ballot to represent Iola’s Ward 1, along with Paul Porter, who has announced he is no longer pursuing the Council seat, and supports Wells’s candidacy. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

If Jon Wells were a betting man, he’d be all in on Iola. 

“We’re right on the cusp. There’s a lot going on in town, and a lot that could happen for Iola. But it could go either way.” The possibilities light up his face. They’re also what motivate him to run for city council — again. 

Wells, who served on Iola City Council from 2013 until 2021, is a candidate for Iola City Council’s Ward 1, which covers the northwest part of town, those living north of Breckenridge and west of Cottonwood streets. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; early voting begins Oct. 18.

