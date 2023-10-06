Wells eyes return to Iola City Council

If Jon Wells were a betting man, he’d be all in on Iola.

“We’re right on the cusp. There’s a lot going on in town, and a lot that could happen for Iola. But it could go either way.” The possibilities light up his face. They’re also what motivate him to run for city council — again.

Wells, who served on Iola City Council from 2013 until 2021, is a candidate for Iola City Council’s Ward 1, which covers the northwest part of town, those living north of Breckenridge and west of Cottonwood streets. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; early voting begins Oct. 18.