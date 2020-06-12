‘We’re accountable’

Following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the justice movements and protests generated thereby, the role of police in American society has increasingly come under scrutiny, even in small-town Kansas.
Hence the Register sat down with Iola Police Chief Jared Warner to gain insight into the situation from a law enforcement perspective, and to better understand how widespread political unrest is affecting things at a local level.
“It’s not like there’s a wall around us,” he said; the impact of larger events filters down eventually.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives