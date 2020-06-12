Menu Search Log in

‘We’re accountable’

Local law enforcement officials discuss policing in the midst of unrest. Iola and Allen County officers, unlike some across the country, have had body cam systems in place for several years.

June 12, 2020 - 3:42 PM

Iola Police Chief Jared Warner displays a body camera worn by police officers in Iola. The department has been using them since 2012, and officers are expected to switch them on whenever they’re interacting with the public. Certain things also switch them on automatically, such as turning on a police car’s lights or arming a taser. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and the justice movements and protests generated thereby, the role of police in American society has increasingly come under scrutiny, even in small-town Kansas.

Hence the Register sat down with Iola Police Chief Jared Warner to gain insight into the situation from a law enforcement perspective, and to better understand how widespread political unrest is affecting things at a local level.

“It’s not like there’s a wall around us,” he said; the impact of larger events filters down eventually.

