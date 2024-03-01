What’s retirement?

When Donna Bauer looks back over her career, she remembers most fondly the people who have helped her along the way.

They were mentors and bosses. Co-workers and customers. Family and friends.

Bauer, age 83, is a “people person” who immediately puts visitors at ease with her warmth and easy conversation.

She enjoys working with people so much, it took her 65 years to decide to retire. She worked 45 years for Allen County Regional Hospital and another 20 for Iola Pharmacy’s medical equipment office.