What’s retirement?

Donna Bauer is moving on to volunteer at the hospital auxiliary after 65 years working in health care. She retired from Iola Respiratory & Home Medical, where she has worked for 20 years. Before that, she worked for the hospital.

March 1, 2024 - 2:56 PM

Donna Bauer, center, celebrates her retirement at a reception on Friday with Diana Jensen, left, a member of her church, and Patty Eisenbart, who worked with Bauer for many years at Allen County Regional Hospital. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

When Donna Bauer looks back over her career, she remembers most fondly the people who have helped her along the way.

They were mentors and bosses. Co-workers and customers. Family and friends. 

Bauer, age 83, is a “people person” who immediately puts visitors at ease with her warmth and easy conversation. 

She enjoys working with people so much, it took her 65 years to decide to retire. She worked 45 years for Allen County Regional Hospital and another 20 for Iola Pharmacy’s medical equipment office. 

