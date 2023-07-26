Wimsett wins big at Fashion Revue

Aspen Wimsett was the big winner of the Allen County Fair Fashion Revue on Tuesday evening at Iola High School.

Wimsett won champion intermediate girls’ buymanship and champion intermediate clothing construction, a clothing skills award for her work using striped material, and overall champion.

Other champion awards were given in the buymanship category to junior girl Tessa Francis, senior girl Cassidy Friend; boys’ buymanship junior champion Elijah Mentzer, intermediate Henry Kramer and senior Rohan Springer; and clothing construction junior Elijah Mentzer.