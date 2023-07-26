 | Wed, Jul 26, 2023
Wimsett wins big at Fashion Revue

The Allen County Fair week included Tuesday's annual Fashion Revue, with Aspen Wimsett bringing home several of the big prizes.

Aspen Wimsett, holding purple ribbons and a trophy, won champion intermediate girls’ buymanship and champion intermediate clothing construction, a clothing skills award for her work using striped material, and overall champion. She is shown with other contestants and received the award from Abigail Miewes, at right. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Aspen Wimsett was the big winner of the Allen County Fair Fashion Revue on Tuesday evening at Iola High School. 

Wimsett won champion intermediate girls’ buymanship and champion intermediate clothing construction, a clothing skills award for her work using striped material, and overall champion. 

Other champion awards were given in the buymanship category to junior girl Tessa Francis, senior girl Cassidy Friend; boys’ buymanship junior champion Elijah Mentzer, intermediate Henry Kramer and senior Rohan Springer; and clothing construction junior Elijah Mentzer. 

