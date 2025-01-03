Winter storm on the way

Allen County could see snow and ice as a winter storm watch takes effect this weekend.

The National Weather Service reports a mix of wintry precipitation is likely to fall Saturday into Sunday. Snow or freezing rain could start around 7 a.m., with drizzle or freezing rain likely after noon. Rain could continue throughout the afternoon and evening, with more snow and freezing rain through the night and into Sunday morning.

Snow is expected to fall after noon Sunday. Total snow accumulations could vary between 2 and 10 inches, with sleet accumulations around one-third of an inch and ice up to three-tenths of an inch.

High winds could complicate the situation, with gusts as high as 45 mph Sunday.

After the snow and rain, prepare for bitterly cold weather. Temperatures aren’t expected to leave the teens Monday and Tuesday, and could dip to a low of 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Things start to warm up slightly toward the end of the week, reaching a high around 38 next Saturday.

AVOID OR DELAY travel this weekend, if possible, as recommended by the National Weather Service.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous. Blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions and reduce visibility. Wind gusts also could blow tree branches or power lines onto the road.

If you do have to drive, proceed with extreme caution and prepare for emergencies. Leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles, and avoid sudden braking or acceleration. Make sure your care is winterized and in good working order. Allow extra time to reach your destination.

Power outages also are possible because of strong winds and the weight of snow and ice on trees and power lines.

THE STORM is part of a larger arctic system expected to hit the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., plunging as far south as Florida. Temperatures could be 12 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit colder than normal, according to a report from the Associated Press.

“This could lead to the coldest January for the U.S. since 2011,” AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin said Friday. “It’s not just one day of this. It’s going to be three to five, in some cases a week or more of temperatures that are well below historical average.”