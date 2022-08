Nicole Fox

Nicole Fox, 41, Topeka, was arrested without incident in rural Allen County Monday evening in connection with the shooting death of a Topka man in Chanute last week.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday morning that Fox was arrested near the intersection of Iowa Road and 2600 Street in southern Allen County for suspicion of first-degree murder.

The arrest occurred at about 9 p.m. Fox was taken to Neosho County Jail.