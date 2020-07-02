Menu Search Log in

Woodson County rejects mask mandate

Woodson County commissioners are opting out of an executive order, requiring Kansans to wear protective masks when out in public. Other counties, such as Allen, are continuing to debate the issue.

July 2, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Woodson County Courthouse Courtesy photo

Woodson Countians will not be required to adhere to an executive order mandating that folks in public must wear protective masks.

Gov. Laura Kelly, citing new health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, issued an executive order this week requiring masks in stores, shops, restaurants and places where people cannot maintain a 6-foot distance. 

More details about the ordinance were to be released on Thursday.

Woodson County Commissioner Trent Forsyth announced in a Facebook post Wednesday the Commission voted to opt out of the governor’s order.

Such decisions should be made by the citizens themselves, Forsyth wrote. “While we advocate for health and safety we also believe in freedom and the right of the people.”

Allen County commissioners debated the issue Tuesday, but have not yet decided, on whether to adhere to the governor’s order.

