Woodson County Sheriff investigates Piqua fight

An incident at the Knights of Columbus in Piqua Saturday evening reportedly resulted in serious injuries to one person.

October 21, 2024 - 2:17 PM

PIQUA — The Woodson County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday evening to an incident at the Knights of Columbus in Piqua. It was reported on social media that several individuals were involved in an altercation that resulted in serious injuries to at least one person. According to the posts, the injured person was transferred to a Kansas City hospital.

Woodson County Undersheriff Jared Helkenberg noted that the incident is still under investigation. “We haven’t made any arrests at this time,” he said. “The incident is under investigation and we are continuing to gather information.” 

No further information was available at press time.

