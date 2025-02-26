Workforce, childcare top county’s needs

“The general goal of economic development is to provide a community with the resources necessary to retain and increase its population,” summarized Jared Wheeler, Thrive Economic Development Director, in his annual report to Allen County Commissioners Tuesday morning.

In an email to various community partners Wednesday morning, Wheeler announced his departure from Thrive as of March 7. Wheeler said he has accepted a job elsewhere.

In his report Tuesday, Wheeler said Thrive works closely with an advisory board composed of representatives from partnering organizations — Iola Industries, City of Humboldt, City of Iola, and Allen County.

Community conversations hosted by Thrive also help the nonprofit and area officials aware of area needs.

WHEELER stressed the importance of partnerships. One such collaborative effort took place in October when Thrive, Allen Community College (ACC), and Southeast Kansas Incorporated partnered to host the first Workforce Solutions event. More than 40 representatives from local employers, city and county governments, state agencies and college personnel came together to discuss workforce needs and training opportunities.

“It was really an attempt to identify the friction and pain points for our employers and what we can do, in partnership with different anchor institutions,” Wheeler said. “It was incredibly fruitful.” After speaking with Dr. Lyvier Leffler, new president of ACC, Wheeler says he believes these kinds of collaborations will continue throughout the rest of this year.

Wheeler noted that finding enough childcare continues to be an ongoing need throughout the county. The Allen County Childcare Task Force (ACCT) continues to meet to discuss issues, pursue funding, and add childcare slots as they are needed.

“You’re going to hear about the necessity for childcare from whomever you speak with,” he said. “We are trying to be a place of connection for folks who are in pursuit of childcare.” ACCT is made up of multiple childcare providers throughout the area and representatives from school districts.

As far as improvements to industry in 2024, the expansion of PrairieLand Partners was top of Wheeler’s list. “They are continuing their expansion and are now open,” he said. “It’s been a project long in the making and we are ecstatic to see that come to fruition.”

PrairieLand recently opened its new 64,000 square foot facility on a 25-acre site at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road. The John Deere farm implement dealership was an estimated $14 million investment.

Wheeler commended county commissioners for their work ensuring the county airport property “continues to grow and is prepared to receive further development.”

Thrive partnered with the commission and the City of Iola to make sure that the Building A Stronger Economy (BASE) grants were used to provide infrastructure at the airport. “It’s these partnerships that are going to result in growth and benefit for community members throughout Allen County,” he added.

GROUPS LIKE the Allen County Entrepreneur Community (E-Community) meet monthly to discuss small business issues and development, noted Wheeler. The group is composed of representatives from Humboldt, Iola, ACC, the Iola Chamber of Commerce, Kansas State extension office, and Network Kansas. The E-Community offered a seven-week course for Allen County business owners in March and April to learn how to better grow a rural business. “The E-Community exists to offer tools which small business owners or entrepreneurs can access to enrich or initiate their endeavors,” he said.

Another achievement in small business development came at the end of 2024. After a decade-long effort to locate a hardware store in Iola, Waters Hardware leased a space on State Street in Iola in late 2024. It opened for business mid-February and has a grand opening celebration slated for April.

The majority of his work, Wheeler stated, has to do with housing development. “I don’t go anywhere without talking about housing,” he said. Some of the work Thrive has done in housing over the past year includes a USDA grant program that provides homeowners with funds to make small repairs. “We were fortunate enough to help more than 10 homeowners achieve a more healthy lifestyle and have a little more opportunity to remain in their home through that project,” he said.