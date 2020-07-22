Menu Search Log in

Worth a thousand words

By

Local News

July 22, 2020 - 10:09 AM

4-H’er Mary Brown visits with judge Eric Marr Tuesday about her photographs. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

4-H’er Mary Brown visits with judge Eric Marr Tuesday about her photographs.

Judging for photography, clothing buymanship and construction and fiber arts was held at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center as part of the Allen County Fair.

The setting returns to the Fairgrounds at Iola’s Riverside Park for the balance of the week, starting tonight with the Horse Show at 7 o’clock.

