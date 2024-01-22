Your Community Foundation awards grants

Your Community Foundation awarded $15,000 in seven grants as part of its 2023 giving. The grants focused on promoting health and education efforts to various community organizations. The foundation’s president Job Springer presented the recipients with their award.

Established in 2012, Your Community Foundation works to advance the quality of life in Allen County.

To apply for a YCF grant visit its website. The foundation awards grants every fall. Grant monies are made possible from earnings on endowed funds.