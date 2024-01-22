 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Your Community Foundation awards grants

Local foundation benefits area health and education efforts

Local News

January 22, 2024 - 6:22 PM

Moran Youth Recreation was awarded $500 to help fund athletic equipment upgrades and supplies, including a portable scoreboard/time clock and new footballs for flag football. Receiving the award are, from left, Vance Tynon, Doug Dix, Tyler Borth, Reese Cole (holding check), Emmett Cole and Job Springer of the Your Community Foundation stands.

Your Community Foundation awarded $15,000 in seven grants as part of its 2023 giving. The grants focused on promoting health and education efforts to various community organizations. The foundation’s president Job Springer presented the recipients with their award. 

Established in 2012, Your Community Foundation works to advance the quality of life in Allen County.

To apply for a YCF grant visit its website. The foundation awards grants every fall. Grant monies are made possible from earnings on endowed funds.

