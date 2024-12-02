Your Community Foundation awards grants

The Elsmore Community Ruritan Club received $2,000 to continue stocking their food pantry, a vital tool in fighting hunger in eastern Allen County. Accepting the award from YCF’s Elaina Stiffler, center, are Helen Welch, left, and Alice Bolin. Courtesy photo
Your Community Foundation awarded $15,000 to nine area organizations as part of its 2024 giving.
The grants focused on promoting health and education efforts. The foundation’s executive director Elaine Stiffler presented the recipients with their award just before Thanksgiving — a timely boost to their efforts.
As the holidays approach, opportunities abound to make a difference. Tuesday, Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday, a global philanthropic effort, and a grant from the Patterson Family Foundation will allow Your Community Foundation to match donations up to a total of $70,000 until Dec. 15. And true to tradition, local Kiwanis members are once again coordinating as annual bell ringers for the Salvation Army.
Established in 2012, Your Community Foundation works to advance the quality of life in Allen County.
To apply for a YCF grant or learn more about the foundation, visit its website. The foundation awards grants every fall. Grant monies are made possible from earnings on endowed funds.