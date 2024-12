Aila Remboldt is the titular Grinch in Saturday’s production of “Grinchmas,” performed by Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy. Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. show at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center sell for $12, and are available online at bowluscenter.org, or at the door.

Kinsey Schinstock is Old Max, the Grinch’s faithful pet and the story’s narrator. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Moira Springer is Cindy Lou Who. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 2 photos