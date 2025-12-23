Zero Reasons Why reaches out to local high-schoolers, advocates

As the organization notes on its website, there are many reasons why teens struggle with mental health. But there are zero reasons why we should struggle alone.

With that in mind, Allen County high-schoolers will get a chance to learn more about the newly established Zero Reasons Why campaign Saturday, Jan. 10 at Iola High School.

The orientation workshop is available free of charge to any high school student or adult volunteer who wants to connect and learn how to advocate for mental health.

Attendance is limited to 65 participants, noted Georgie Mings, a campaign manager for Zero Reasons Why. To sign up, go to eventbrite.com.

Mings said students from all three Allen County high schools have signed up already, as word has spread.

Attendees can expect plenty of networking with like-minded peers, activities and giveaways, and mental health training and advocacy workshops. Lunch and snacks will be provided during the six-hour event.

Those interested should RSVP by Jan. 7.

The goal is teach the attendees on how to become mental health advocates, and use storytelling to reduce the stigma of mental health and suicide.

Typically, such an orientation would be held at the start of the year, but because Allen County is so new to the program — the first official event was held in September — organizers were eager to do a winter “jump start,” Mings explained.

Representatives from Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center will be on hand as well.

Zero Reasons Why was launched in Johnson County after a sudden uptick in student deaths by suicide. School officials, mental health professionals and others huddled to figure out “how we can teach teens that there are so many people out there who want to help them,” Mings said.

“We want to give teens voices to talk about mental health in their terms, and give an outlet where adults listen as well. That’s still one of the biggest things we hear from teens. They don’t feel listened to, and they don’t know who to talk to.”

Since then, Zero Reasons Why has expanded to Wichita, Great Bend and now Allen County in southeast Kansas.

Mings is cautiously optimistic more growth is in the offing as others hear about the organization.

For one, Kansas by and large, has improved its mental health standing substantially over the past decade.

“Kansas had been pretty low when it came to teen mental health and high suicide rates,” Mings said. “But it’s gotten a lot better, to where it’s one of the best in the nation.”

Additionally, Zero Reasons Why has recently secured a suicide prevention grant from the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, to give the organization tools to create a “turnkey” model, making it easier for local groups to develop their own Zero Reasons Why programs.