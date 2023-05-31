 | Wed, May 31, 2023
Locals to honor World War II vet

Several LaHarpe veterans will travel to Independence on Friday for funeral services for a LaHarpe native who died in World War II as a prisoner of war in the Philippines. His remains were exhumed in 2018 and identified in 2022.

May 31, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Staff Sgt. David Emory Holeman Courtesy photo

A number of local veterans will attend Friday’s funeral services for Staff Sgt. David Holeman, a LaHarpe native who died as a World War II prisoner of war in the Philippines.

Holeman is being buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, next to his father, more than 80 years after his death.

Several LaHarpe veterans are traveling to Independence for the service, noted Iolan Jim Gilpin, who also is participating in the service as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

