Locals to honor World War II vet

A number of local veterans will attend Friday’s funeral services for Staff Sgt. David Holeman, a LaHarpe native who died as a World War II prisoner of war in the Philippines.

Holeman is being buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, next to his father, more than 80 years after his death.

Several LaHarpe veterans are traveling to Independence for the service, noted Iolan Jim Gilpin, who also is participating in the service as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.