 | Tue, Mar 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Locations found for storm shelters; installation soon

Six storm shelters will be installed in five locations around Allen County by the end of this month. County officials had a bit of trouble finding locations for the shelters but that issue should now be resolved.

By

News

March 8, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Jason Trego, emergency management director, left, and Chelsie Angleton, 911 director, talk to Allen County Commissioners on Tuesday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Six storm shelters should be installed in five separate parts of the county by the end of this month.

A property owner near Carlyle agreed to allow the county to place a shelter there, after plans to locate it near the Prairie Spirit trailhead were squashed by the state.

Kenny Arbuckle, who lives just north of Carlyle, offered use of his property. The Carlyle Presbyterian Church also was a possibility, after initial concerns about insurance and possible future expansion were raised. 

Related
December 1, 2021
November 17, 2021
May 6, 2020
June 19, 2019
Most Popular