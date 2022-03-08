Locations found for storm shelters; installation soon

Six storm shelters should be installed in five separate parts of the county by the end of this month.

A property owner near Carlyle agreed to allow the county to place a shelter there, after plans to locate it near the Prairie Spirit trailhead were squashed by the state.

Kenny Arbuckle, who lives just north of Carlyle, offered use of his property. The Carlyle Presbyterian Church also was a possibility, after initial concerns about insurance and possible future expansion were raised.