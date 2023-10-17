 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Long COVID study links lingering virus with bowel-to-brain havoc

The COVID-19 virus could trigger persistent neurological symptoms in some people. A study is looking for treatment, particularly to boost serotonin.

By

News

October 17, 2023 - 2:41 PM

Patient Gary Cardona wears a pulse oximeter to keep track of his oxygen intake as he works out on the treadmill during his physical therapy on March 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Cardona suffers from lingering symptoms of COVID-19 with the most bothersome being what he describes as brain fog and short term memory problems. He also has problems with balance and sustaining any hard activities. He got COVID-19 in November and says he feels like he is a long hauler as he tries to deal with recovering from the disease. What he hates most is having to be on oxygen around the clock. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)

COVID may trigger complex biological reactions from the bowel to the brain, leading to persistent neurological symptoms in some people, according to a study that points the way toward a treatment.

Viral vestiges in the gastrointestinal tracts of a subset of long-COVID patients may drive chronic inflammation that interferes with a key chemical messenger involved in nerve activity, brain function and memory, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania reported Monday in the journal Cell.

The findings provide an explanation for poor concentration, memory problems and other neurocognitive symptoms in long COVID, they said. Importantly, their experiments identified Prozac and other drugs that boost levels of the chemical messenger — serotonin — as promising targets for future study.

Related
June 28, 2021
March 24, 2021
May 12, 2020
January 22, 2019
Most Popular