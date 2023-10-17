Long COVID study links lingering virus with bowel-to-brain havoc

COVID may trigger complex biological reactions from the bowel to the brain, leading to persistent neurological symptoms in some people, according to a study that points the way toward a treatment.

Viral vestiges in the gastrointestinal tracts of a subset of long-COVID patients may drive chronic inflammation that interferes with a key chemical messenger involved in nerve activity, brain function and memory, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania reported Monday in the journal Cell.

The findings provide an explanation for poor concentration, memory problems and other neurocognitive symptoms in long COVID, they said. Importantly, their experiments identified Prozac and other drugs that boost levels of the chemical messenger — serotonin — as promising targets for future study.