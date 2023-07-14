Long Island serial killer suspect arrested

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY (AP) — A man arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders has been identified as Rex Heuermann, an architect living across a bay from where some of the bodies were found, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday.

Heuermann, 59, was taken into custody in Massapequa late Thursday, the official said. Investigators, some in protective suits, searched his home Friday. Heuermann is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in state court in Riverhead. Officials have scheduled a press conference to discuss the charges.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.