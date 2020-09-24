Menu Search Log in

Long lines of mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at court

September 24, 2020 - 9:16 AM

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Police officers salute after placing Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's flag-draped casket on the Lincoln catafalque on the west front of the U.S. Supreme Court September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. A pioneering lawyer and according the Chief Justice John Roberts 'a jurist of historic stature,' Ginsburg died September 18 at the age of 87 after a long battle against cancer. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — With crowds of admirers swelling outside, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was remembered Wednesday at the court by grieving family, colleagues and friends as a prophet for justice who persevered against long odds to become an American icon.

The court’s eight justices, masked along with everyone else because of the coronavirus pandemic, gathered for the first time in more than six months for the ceremony to mark Ginsburg’s death from cancer last week at age 87 after 27 years on the court.

Washington already is consumed with talk of Ginsburg’s replacement, but Chief Justice John Roberts focused on his longtime colleague.

