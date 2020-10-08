Menu Search Log in

Longing for the simple life

The Iola Register welcomes a new advertising manager. Mike Caywood is from Kansas, but previously worked as editor and publisher of a newspaper in Arizona.

October 8, 2020 - 9:56 AM

Mike Caywood is the new advertising manager at the Iola Register. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Mike Caywood is glad to be back in Kansas.

He’s the new advertising manager at the Iola Register, and brings with him years of experience in the newspaper business.

Caywood started out as a paper carrier in 1996, eventually working his way up to editor and publisher of the Lake Powell Chronicle in Page, Arizona, after working at three other papers including the Kansas City Star.

