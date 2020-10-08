Longing for the simple life

Mike Caywood is glad to be back in Kansas.
He’s the new advertising manager at the Iola Register, and brings with him years of experience in the newspaper business.
Caywood started out as a paper carrier in 1996, eventually working his way up to editor and publisher of the Lake Powell Chronicle in Page, Arizona, after working at three other papers including the Kansas City Star.
